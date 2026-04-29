Cubana Chief Priest Announces 2027 Reps Bid

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Celebrity barman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has announced plans to contest for a House of Representatives seat in the 2027 general election.

Okechukwu announced this in a video posted on his Instagram page.

He plans to run for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency, Imo State, on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

He wrote, “Stopped by at our great party state secretariat to congratulate & encourage our state working committee on their emergence and above all, I made known to them my humble aspirations to represent my people, the good people of Orsu/Orlu & Oru East Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Reps. Na God get power, let the will of God be done.”

“So, all I’m asking is for your blessings,” he added.

He further called for unity among party members, urging them to work together as “brothers, sisters, and party people” in pursuit of shared political goals.

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His declaration comes amid his involvement with the City Boy Movement, started by Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu

The group has been mobilising support for President Tinubu’s re-election.

Okechukwu is the Imo State director of the movement.