Tupac Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over 1996 Killing

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The family of late rap icon Tupac Shakur has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles, seeking unspecified damages linked to the rapper’s 1996 murder.

The suit names former gang leader Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who is currently awaiting trial for his alleged role in the killing, as the main defendant alongside other unnamed co-conspirators.

Davis remains the only person ever charged in connection with Tupac’s death after years of investigations, and he has pleaded not guilty.

According to several US media reports, the lawsuit alleges a “complex conspiracy” to murder the rapper and aims to uncover the identities of all individuals allegedly involved through discovery.

Shakur, one of the most influential rappers of the early 1990s, sold over 75 million records and was known for hits such as Hit ‘Em Up and California Love. He also had a growing acting career, featuring in films like Juice, Above the Rim, and Poetic Justice.

His life was cut short when he was shot four times in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in September 1996. He died in the hospital six days later at the age of 25.

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Davis was charged with murder in September 2023. Prosecutors allege he planned the shooting with his nephew following an altercation with Shakur in a casino.

In court, prosecutor Marc DiaGiacomo described Davis formerly of the South Side Compton Crips as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur.

Police also said Davis obtained the weapon from an unnamed associate and referenced his own admissions in media interviews about being present in the vehicle from which shots were fired. However, they did not state who pulled the trigger. The three other occupants of the car, including Davis’ nephew, are now deceased.

Davis has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is expected to begin in August after several delays.

The new civil case, which is separate from the criminal trial, was filed on Tuesday by Tupac’s brother, Maurice Shakur, acting as administrator of the estate of their late father, Mutulu Shakur.

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“Nearly 30 years after Tupac’s death, in 2023, the first – and only – arrest was made,” the court documents stated.

“Related grand jury transcripts and a subsequent Netflix documentary have since revealed the existence of a broader, more complex conspiracy to murder Tupac that involved much more than mere retaliation for a prior altercation.”

The filing says the family hopes to identify all individuals who may have been involved in planning, financing, directing, or carrying out the killing. It cites grand jury materials and the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning as part of its basis for new evidence.

The documentary reportedly included police interview footage in which Davis alleged that Sean “Diddy” Combs offered him $1 million to kill Shakur. Combs has repeatedly denied any involvement, calling the documentary a “shameful hit piece.”

The BBC says it has contacted Combs’ legal team and Davis’ representatives for comment.