Shareholders Applaud NGX Reforms, Approve Investor Rewards

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Shareholders of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc have approved a final dividend of N2.00 per share and a one-for-three bonus share issue, effectively a 33 per cent increase in shareholding, at the company’s 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The approvals, alongside the adoption of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, highlight a period of strong financial delivery and disciplined execution by the Group.

Shareholders also endorsed an increase in share capital to accommodate the bonus issuance, as well as the re-election of key directors, including Umaru Kwairanga, Okechukwu Itanyi, and Ojinika Olaghere, signaling continuity in governance and oversight.

At the meeting, investors commended the Board and Management for delivering improved returns and strengthening the Nigerian capital market ecosystem.

They noted that recent reforms and operational enhancements have contributed to a more structured and resilient market environment.

Speaking during the AGM, President of the New Dimension Shareholders Association, Patrick Ajudua, described the Group’s financial performance as reflective of both favorable market conditions and deliberate strategic execution.

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According to him, the results demonstrate that the business is gaining momentum and operational clarity.

Similarly, Chairman of the Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Boniface Okezie, praised the Group’s focus on innovation and market infrastructure development.

He noted that ongoing initiatives aimed at deepening participation and enhancing trading systems are beginning to yield tangible benefits for investors.

In his remarks, the Group Chairman, Kwairanga, expressed appreciation to shareholders for their continued support, emphasizing the Board’s commitment to sustaining long-term value creation.

He said the Group would continue to prioritize strong corporate governance, disciplined oversight, and strategic positioning to deliver consistent returns.

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Also speaking, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola, said the next phase of growth would focus on scaling market infrastructure, broadening investor participation, and unlocking new channels for capital formation.

He noted that the Group is building on its current momentum to strengthen its role as a central player in Nigeria’s financial markets.

The outcome of the AGM reflects sustained shareholder confidence in NGX Group’s leadership and long-term strategy, with expectations that the combination of dividend payouts, bonus shares, and continued reforms will enhance shareholder value while supporting the ongoing evolution of Nigeria’s capital market.