Customs Pushes Wider Social Investment, Targets 50,000 Pupils

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The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has set a target of reaching 50,000 pupils nationwide through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, “Customs Cares.”

The “Customs Cares” was inaugurated in 2025 to drive interventions in education, healthcare, food security, environmental sustainability, social investment, and the creative economy.

Speaking at the first anniversary of the programme at Government Secondary School, Wuse 3, Abuja, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on Tuesday noted that about 15,000 students have already benefited from the initiative within the first year.

According to him, “the programme demonstrates the Service’s resolve to contribute to national development beyond its core responsibilities.”

He disclosed that “the Service has set a target of reaching 50,000 pupils nationwide”, while noting that “about 15,000 students have already benefited within the first year of the programme”.

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According to Adeniyi the intervention has expanded beyond infrastructure in schools to include critical needs such as water provision in underserved communities, in line with sustainable development goals.

The event featured the official commissioning of a newly renovated assembly hall, alongside the donation of basketball jerseys, kits and balls to the school team, as well as tree planting within the school premises to promote environmental sustainability.

He said the upgraded assembly hall would enhance confidence, creativity, and communication skills among students.

Adeniyi commended students of the school for their recent basketball victory over the Customs team and emphasised the importance of improved learning facilities in shaping students’ development.

The custom boss also called for stronger collaboration among schools, government institutions, and private organisations to ensure proper maintenance and sustainability of public facilities.

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In her remarks, the Head of the Customs Cares CSR Unit, Comptroller Mbwidiffu Ibrahim, described the initiative as a strategic response to the developmental needs of communities.

She said the programme reflects deliberate investment in the future of young Nigerians and demonstrates the Service’s commitment to continuity, accountability, and measurable impact.

Representing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the Secretary for Education, Dr Danlami Hayyo, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for prioritising education and urged the school management to make effective use of the new facility.

Similarly, the Director and Secretary of the FCT Secondary Education Board, Fatima Gambo Babba, said the intervention reflects growing collaboration between public institutions and the education sector.

In her remarks the Principal of the school, Mrs Josephine Ugwu, expressed appreciation to the Service, noting that the intervention, which includes CCTV cameras and solar-powered lighting, would significantly improve teaching, learning, and overall school development.