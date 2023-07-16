Cyprus-Bound Nigerian Student Caught With Illicit Drug In Abuja

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The educational pursuit of a Nigerian undergraduate of a Cyprus university may have abruptly ended after illicit drug was found in his luggage.

The 19-year-old Benjamin Daberechi who hails from Enugu State had in his luggage 7.2 kilograms of methamphetamine which he deceitfully

concealed in a crayfish embellished nylon.

The teenage suspect was intercepted on July 12, during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A statement by the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi noted that Daberechi was enroute to Europe before he was intercepted during an outward clearance of passengers.

In another development, operatives of the Tincan Port Command of the Agency on July 11, also intercepted a 116.5kg consignment of Colorado, a strong strain of cannabis.

The package was concealed in bags hidden in a heap of used vehicle parts on the floor of a container marked FCIU 8459700, bearing three units of used vehicles imported from Toronto, Canada.

Babafemi noted that based on intelligence, the agency had requested a 100 percent examination of the container which had arrived at the TICT terminal of the port on June 14.

“A joint examination with the Nigeria Customs, DSS and other stakeholders on Tuesday 11th July however led to the discovery of 233 parcels of the illicit substance stashed inside travelling bags on the floor of the container, covered with used vehicles spare parts,” the agency said in the statement.

Meanwhile, a Lekki Lagos-based female lawyer, Ebikpolade Helen, who specialised in the production and distribution of skuchies, a mixture of cannabis, opioids and black currant has been arrested in a follow-up operation in Awka, Anambra State.

The arrest followed an earlier seizure of 5kg cannabis and 12 bottles of prepared skuchies in her apartment at Lekki.

While commending the officers and men of the agency, the Chairman/Chief Executive, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa charged them to remain vigilant and execute their job thoroughly.