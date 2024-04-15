NDLEA Convicts 46 Drug Barons In 38 Months, Unveils UK Built Data Facility In Lagos

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has arrested 50,901 suspects of illicit drugs including 46 barons in the past 38 months.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa disclosed this while speaking at the commissioning of an operational facility built and donated to NDLEA by the British government.

The information, contained in a statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Monday noted that out of the arrested persons, a total of 9,034 were suspected within the period under review.

“Our seizure of 7,560,748.5 kilograms (7,561 tonnes) not only disrupts the flow of illegal drugs but also serves as a significant blow to the criminal networks responsible for their distribution.

“We have taken decisive action against illicit drug crop cultivation with our search-and-destroy campaign against cannabis plantations which have led to the destruction of 1,057.33348 hectares of cannabis farms in the past three years,” Marwa said.

Speaking of the relevance of the facility at the event, Marwa said it would serve as a vital hub for data analysis and strategic planning while making efforts to disrupt drug trafficking networks and apprehend those responsible.

“With state-of-the-art facilities and technology at our disposal, we are better equipped than ever before to tackle this complex and ever-evolving challenge head-on.

“But beyond the bricks and mortar, this building complex embodies the spirit of collaboration and solidarity that defines our partnership with the British Government.

“It is a testament to what can be achieved when nations come together with a shared purpose and a shared commitment to making our world a safer place for all,” Marwa said.

While acknowledging officials of the British government, the NDLEA boss called for the strengthening of the partnership between Nigeria and the UK.

“As we stand on the threshold of a new chapter in our partnership, let us reaffirm our shared commitment to intensifying the fight against drug trafficking and organised crime.

“Let us continue to work hand in hand, across borders and boundaries, to disrupt criminal networks, intercept illegal drugs, and bring to justice those who seek to profit from the illicit drug trade,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jonny Baxter assured of continued support to NDLEA and Nigeria, noting that the building makes a whole set of different actors and capabilities to address any criminal activity.

“We’re delighted to continue our support for the NDLEA and the Nigerian government to tackle what is sadly a global industry, which needs a global response.

“I’ll like to join the chairman in affirming our continued support, our continued cooperation and indeed our continued pride in working together with ladies and gentlemen of this agency, the NDLEA,” Baxter said.