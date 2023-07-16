Nigerian Idol: Either Victory Gbakara Or Precious Mac Will Go Home With N100m Grand Prize Today

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The battle for the 100 million naira grand prize in the ongoing Nigerian Idol reality TV singing show will be decided today.

Advertisement

Finalists Victory Gbakara and Precious Mac who defeated 8 other contestants will now battle for the grand prize during a live show that will be aired on Sunday, at 7 pm.

Gbakara, a lawyer and gospel singer, said he was inspired to come on Nigerian Idol because of his personal drive and the people around him. He said he believes what makes a great artist is their skill, their confidence in their skill, and the ability to sell their skill.

In the opening round, Gbokara sang ‘Falling’ by Alicia Keys then James Brown’s ‘This Is A Man’s World’ to the applause of the judges, other contestants and the audience.

He also performed ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles and ‘Redeemer’ by Nicole C Mullen to cement his position as a strong contender in the musical show.

Advertisement

Mac, on the other hand, is from a family of singers. Her siblings Faith Mac and Naomi Mac have both appeared on different editions of the show. Faith featured on Season 6 of the Nigerian Idol while Naomi was a runner up in the first edition of the show.

According to her, she is participating in the musical contest to protect and preserve her family’s honour. The singer believes the key qualities of a good singer are sportsmanship and versatility.

She began her campaign for the current Nigerian Idol season by performing Ayra Star and Crayon’s ‘Overloading’ and got stellar reviews from the judges. She also sang ‘From This Moment’ by Shania Twain. The judges described her performance as ‘stellar’ and also praised her for maintaining the vibe Afrobeats songs deserve.

She then performed ‘Diamonds’ by Rihanna and ‘Rolling in The Deep’ by Adele in the ‘How It Should Have Been Done’ round, a round which allowed the Top 2 to perform songs from the auditions that other auditionees executed poorly to “teach” them how it should’ve been done.

Advertisement

If she is named winner, she will be the first female winner since the return of Nigerian Idol from its hiatus in 2021.

Although the winner will be decided by viewer’s votes, the show judges are afrobeat legend, D’banj; singer Simi as well as creative industries entrepreneur, Obi Asika. IK Osakioduwa is the host of the show.

Previous winners of the show include Onyekachi Elizabeth, Mercy Chinwo, Moses Obi Adigwe, Evelle, K-Peace, Kingdom Kroseide and Progress Chukwuyem.