Dachung Bagos Bags House Of Reps Member Of The Year Award

Nigeria
By Martins Ayotunde
Dachung Bagos - member of the House of Representatives

The member representating Jos South and Jos East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dachung Bagos, has been named the 2022 Plateau House Of Reps Member of The Year.

Bagos was handed the prestigious prize at the 8th edition of the Plateau Man Of The Year Awards ceremony held at the Tamarald Event Center, along Old Airport road by J.I.B Junction, Jos Plateau.

The 45-year-old legislator was elected to the house in 2019 under the platform of the Poeple’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He has made positive history in the green chamber by sponsoring no fewer than 33 bills in the house, including bills on education, mining, civil aviation among others.

Apart from his legislative contributions, his Constituency is also feeling his impact.

He has embarked on several pro-people empowerment programs for his constituents especially in the areas of agriculture, including animal production and husbandry.

A legislator in tune with his ordinary constituents and major stakeholders, he has been rewarded with a return ticket to the house in this year’s general election.

