Digital Hustlers: How Nigerian Youths Are Monetising Skills Online

Nigeria’s population remains one of the youngest in the world, with a median age of 18.1 years and more than half of its citizens under the age of 30, according to the World Economic Forum. Each year, an estimated 3.5 million young Nigerians join the labour market, forming one of the largest inflows of youth job seekers anywhere today.

At the same time, the country’s digital economy is expanding rapidly. The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector contributed approximately 20 per cent of real GDP growth in the second quarter of 2024, surpassing several traditional industries and signalling a profound shift toward technology-driven livelihoods.

Yet a paradox persists. Despite this digital expansion, youth unemployment remains among the highest globally. About 23 per cent of young Nigerians are actively searching for jobs, while another 32 per cent are completely out of employment. With inflation shrinking incomes and living costs rising, many young people are struggling to find stable, well-paying jobs.

But in the middle of this uncertainty, a striking transformation is unfolding. A new class of income earners is emerging: tech-aware, creative, relentless, and unafraid to venture into unfamiliar territory. They are known as “digital hustlers”: young Nigerians turning to the internet, social platforms and virtual workspaces to create income streams that do not follow traditional career paths.

For some, it is a survival strategy. For others, it represents freedom from the limitations of the physical job market. Many work solely online, while others keep regular jobs and run digital side hustles that sometimes pay more than their monthly salaries.

THE WHISTLER spoke with young Nigerians actively reshaping their futures through digital work. Their stories highlight resilience, risk-taking, creativity, and an unwavering refusal to be stranded by the economy.

For Francisca Solomon, digital work began as a simple curiosity that evolved into a lifeline. Through a LinkedIn community, she discovered virtual assistance and data analysis—two fields that aligned with her interests and offered global opportunities.

“It all started as a passion for data and an interest in helping people solve one thing or the other. Then it moved to necessity because of the money involved,” she said.

She works with tools such as Power BI, Excel, Google Workspace and ChatGPT to deliver administrative and data-driven support to clients remotely. But despite dedicating months to online courses, networking and skill-building, securing her first paid job has been a challenge.

She blames inconsistent electricity, poor internet and the difficulty of winning clients in a competitive online space. Still, she considers herself fortunate not to have fallen victim to scammers—an ever-present risk for freelancers.

Francisca also maintains a traditional job while building her digital career.

“It’s like a roller coaster,” she said, “but it keeps me afloat.”

She hopes to grow into a highly sought-after data analyst and virtual assistant and advises others: “Be good at what you do. The right client will come.”

For Johnson Precious, the digital hustle fits his introverted personality and desire for independence.

“I’m an introvert, and I always look out for things to do to earn while inside,” he said.

His journey began after a setback: his mathematics result was cancelled in his first WAEC attempt, delaying his university admission. Instead of waiting, he enrolled in computer training and later taught himself graphics design through online tutorials.

Today, Johnson splits his time between forex trading and design work. His day starts with about two hours of market analysis, even when he is out of the house. He trades through MT5 and uses TradingView for chart analysis, working with brokers like Exness and LiteFinance. He also takes graphics jobs from Upwork and offline clients, switching between Photoshop, CorelDRAW, Illustrator, Autodesk and Canva.

While his digital work currently supplements his income, he believes it can eventually sustain him fully.

“Being a Nigerian first is a big challenge in freelancing,” he said. “You might see a gig, but once they find out you’re Nigerian, you might lose it.”

Still, he insists that digital work is worth the effort.

“It’s very, very hard. Most times, you want to give up. But keep going,” he advised. “Pay for tutorials, guidance and materials when necessary. You’ll be happy with the outcome.”

Rowland Chinedu describes his digital journey as “a long story of loss, persistence, and small wins.” The 28-year-old information marketer and part-time maths teacher from Aba has experimented with almost every online skill imaginable, including affiliate marketing, Amazon KDP, crypto trading, freelancing, web design, email marketing and content creation.

His journey started in 2021 after earning $10 from a Coinbase airdrop. It felt like a breakthrough and pushed him deeper into the digital world. But his path was anything but easy.

“I was scattered,” he admitted. “I’d learn graphics, then dump it. Everything takes time, but we want sharp money. That delayed my progress.”

Chinedu recounted several painful experiences, including using his school fees to buy a N45,000 affiliate course that yielded no sales for a year. He has also sold three laptops, two after they got damaged and one to buy another online course.

His most devastating moment came when he lost his Pi coins to a scammer.

“That day, I wan craze,” he said. “I thank God say I no later mad.”

By 2023, he found his footing in information marketing, creating and selling knowledge-based solutions through e-books and online courses. He also trades Synthetix and teaches mathematics on the side. While he earns N50,000 monthly as a teacher, some of his digital earnings match that amount in a single day.

His advice to young hustlers is straightforward: “Pick one. If you don’t make it from that one, there’s no point rushing. You can be consistent and wrong, but be consistent first.”

Experts say Nigeria’s digital economy holds immense potential—if properly supported.

Professor Abdul Usman, a labour economist, told Campus Reporter earlier this year that the digital space has created a borderless world for Nigerian youths.

“Young Nigerians are earning in foreign currencies, reducing unemployment, and contributing to national growth,” he said. He noted the need for stronger investments in digital infrastructure and STEM education.

“We must reform policies to accommodate STEM and other digital programmes. It is essential to prepare youth for the realities of a tech-driven world.”

Across Nigeria, from bustling cities to small towns, millions of young people are building livelihoods using smartphones, laptops and internet connectivity. Their journeys are riddled with obstacles: electricity shortages, data costs, online scams, fake mentors and psychological pressure. Yet, they persist.

For many, digital hustling is more than a survival tactic. It is a way of taking control in a country where certainty is scarce. It is a form of creativity, independence and silent rebellion against unemployment.