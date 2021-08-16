Doctor Offers Free Medical Treatment To Kayvee After BBNaija Withdrawal

Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri, well known as Dr. May, a Nigerian mental health advocate, psychiatrist and psychotherapist, has offered free medical treatment to Kayvee after being withdrawn from the Big Brother Naija.

Following Kayvee’s withdrawal, Doctor May via Instagram page @iamdrmay, on Monday offered to reach out to the ex-BBNaija housemate with her team.

“We interrupt our regular schedule to reach out to @mrkayvee and his team to provide as much support as we can at this time, especially as a psychiatrist and a therapist.

“We cannot diagnose him or these symptoms publicly, but we are happy to provide him all the support and care that he needs to wellness in every way that we possibly can. Please reach out, Guys please tag his page handler.”

Recall that THE WHISTLER had reported that Kayvee withdrew from Big Brother Naija House on Monday.