Dubai Airports Shut Down Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

The Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central–Al Maktoum International (DWC) airports have suspended all flight operations indefinitely following a wave of Iranian missile strikes across Gulf Arab states on Saturday.

Announcing the shutdown, Dubai Airports authorities cited the need to prioritise safety amid escalating regional hostilities.

“Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights,” it said in a statement.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation,” it added.

The closure comes amid escalation in the Middle East conflict, triggered by joint U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iranian targets on Saturday morning.

Iran retaliated with ballistic missile barrages aimed at US military installations and allied sites across the Gulf region.

However, the United Arab Emirates air defence systems intercepted some of the missiles.

The falling debris was reported to have claimed at least one civilian life in Abu Dhabi, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Qatar’s defence authorities also reported repelling several projectiles, with one interceptor visibly neutralising a missile in a burst of smoke.

Reports noted that in Kuwait, an Iranian strike inflicted notable damage to a runway at Ali Al Salem Air Base, which accommodates Italian air force personnel involved in regional surveillance missions.

The UAE Ministry of Defence condemned the assault as a “blatant” and “dangerous escalation,” asserting that its defences performed effectively in neutralising threats while reserving the right to proportionate retaliation.