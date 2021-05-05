EFCC Arrests Man For Cloning Commission’s E-mail

Economic and Financial Crime Commission has arrested one Ugochukwu Simeon for cloning the Commission’s e-mail and using it to defraud people.

Simeon was arrested by EFCC Operatives for allegedly creating fraudulent clones of the Commission’s e-mail addresses and using same to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The 26-year-old suspect created an Outlook email account of the Commission, “[email protected]” and a webmail, [email protected] which he used to impersonate the commission.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, on Wednesday.

He said:”Investigation by the Cybercrimes Unit at the Commission’s headquarters, Abuja indicate that the suspect also uses the two fake e-mail accounts to send messages to his victims. “

The suspect also used the e-mail to pose as an officer of the Commission by trying to help his victims recover their stolen monies.

“Before his arrest on April 21, 2021, the suspect had already received over $3,000 (Three Thousand US Dollars) from some of his victims,” he said.

The statement explained that Simeon’s activities amount to forgery, identity theft, impersonation and cybersquatting.

Uwujaren added that the suspect would be charged to court upon the completion of the investigation.