EFCC Hires Social Media Influencer Standing Trial For Fraud To Sensitize Corps Members On Cybercrime

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has engaged the services of a social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale, standing trial for a N7.9 million fraud case, to sensitize serving corps members on the dangers of cybercrime.

Adewale, who is popularly known as Adeherself, was first arrested by the EFCC in June 2020 for internet fraud during a raid.

A statement issued by the EFCC after the raid stated that Adewale (Adeherself) confessed to being a ‘picker’ in cyber fraud.

The antigraft agency subsequently arraigned her on a one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents with intent to defraud.

In February 2023, the agency amended the charges and re-arraigned her on a three-count charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretences, attempt to obtain money by false pretences and retention of proceeds of criminal conduct.

The EFCC said Adewale and her accomplices attempted to obtain $6, 000 from one Mr Joseph Rumoro on the pretext that the money was meant for procurement of his passport and visa as well as a tax payment.

The commission also alleged that the Instagram influencer retained in her bank account, proceeds of cybercrime to the tune of N7.9 million.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the anti-graft agency said the defendant was now a stakeholder in the anti-graft war and further engaged her to admonish corps members to shun cybercrime.

The EFCC in a post on social media platform, X, said Adewale (Adeherself), was a speaker during a sensitization programme organized by the commission at the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

The agency quoted her as saying, “There are boundless opportunities on the internet, which you can put to good use and harness for financial upgrades, rather than fraudulent activities and commission of crimes.

“As young adults, we sometimes overlook our wrongs and disregard the fact that the law of Karma will always prevail.

“Everywhere you go to as a Nigerian youth, you are stigmatized as a scammer or a criminal. Isn’t this a matter of grave concern? I believe you feel the same way as I feel right now.

“The same energy and smartness you put together to scam innocent organizations and persons can be put together to explore money-making opportunities online, such as partnering with companies, involving yourselves in entrepreneurship activities, learning internet trade, making YouTube videos and earning the same Dollars you struggle to scam people of.”

