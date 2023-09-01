NLC Cites Wike’s Threat To Demolish Workers’ Houses In FCT Among Reasons For Fresh Strike

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress Joe Ajaero has revealed that Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister is part of the eight reasons the union will be embarking on a strike.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the union would be embarking on a two-day warning strike, beginning September 5 over subsidy removal.

But the communique signed by the NLC President and the General Secretary Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja made available to THE WHISTLER cited Wike’s demolition threats as one of the grounds for the strike.

Wike while revealing his ministerial agenda vowed not to spare anyone, irrespective of status, who had distorted the FCT master plan through buildings while also encroaching on the green areas.

The NLC said, “ Nyesom Wike, the new Minister of the FCT has continued to unfortunately threaten workers and residents of Abuja with the demolition of their houses despite Government’s inability to make same available.”

Other reasons for the strikes according to the union include, “The federal government has refused to engage and reach an agreement with Organised labour on the critical issues of the consequences of the unfortunate hike in the price of petrol which has unleashed massive suffering on Nigerian workers and masses.

“The renewed onslaught against trade unions and their leadership by the State and its agents across Nigeria.

“The Police under the instruction of certain forces peddling the name of the President of the federation have invaded and occupied illegally the National Headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) making it difficult for the Union to discharge its responsibilities to its membership across the nation.

“The Imo State Government has continued in its efforts at cloning the Congress in the State in other to continue its exploitation of workers’ rights and privileges despite all efforts at reaching amicable resolution.

“The Abia State Government has continued to interfere in trade union affairs and seek to impose its leadership on state councils of NURTW and NULGE and has continued the inglorious path of worker intimidation and Union bashing in Abia State.

“Certain Aviation companies of which Airpeace Airline is the flagship have continued to violate the rights of workers to join unions of their choice in disregard to the provisions of international conventions and laws of Nigeria.

“Marauders disguised as herdsmen have been unleashing terror on farmers and citizens across the nation, members of the Amalgamated Union of Food Stuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) are however not involved but respected citizens and businesses.”

Ajaero also warned the FG that if by the end of its two-day warning strike, its demands are not met, the unions will shut down economic activities across the country.

“We will commence a 2-day nationwide warning strike on Tuesday and Wednesday the 5th and 6th of September, 2023 to demonstrate our readiness for the indefinite strike later in the month until steps are taken by the government to address the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment being experienced around the country,” NLC said.