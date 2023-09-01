Liverpool Reject Al-Ittihad’s £150m Transfer Offer For Egyptian Mohamed Salah

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An audacious transfer offer of £150 million launched by super rich Saudi Club, Al-Ittihad, for Egypt football star Mohamed Salah, has been turned down by English Club, Liverpool.

The offer for the 31-year-old was immediately knocked back with Liverpool maintaining the fleet-footed superstar was not for sale at any price.

The Egypt record holder joined Liverpool from Italian club Roma in 2017.

He signed a new three-year contract last summer to remain in the club he has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup.

Speaking on whether the striker would leave, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Salah was “100% committed” to the Anfield cause, a position he doubled down on Friday ahead of the club’s game against Aston Villa on Sunday at Anfield.

“The position remains the same. Absolutely no doubt about that. That’s how it is. Nothing else to say,” the German coach maintained on Friday.

Anxiety would still persist being that the Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on 7 September while the English and European window shuts down on Friday 11pm, meaning the Saudi Clubs can sign players from any league.

Salah is expected to earn £1.7 million a week if he joins the Saudi club and has reportedly had his head turned for a move but his agent Ramy Abbas Issa dismissed the report saying, “Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool.”

He reassured that, “If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer.”

The Egypt footballer has also won or shared the Premier League Golden Boot three times and has been named the PFA player of the year twice.