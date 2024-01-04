EFCC Storms Dangote Group’s Head Office Over Alleged Forex Allocations By Emefiele

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday stormed the headquarters of the Dangote Group of companies in Lagos over alleged foreign exchange allocation fraud.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the Commission is probing the foreign exchange allocations made to about 52 companies, including Dangote Plc, during the tenure of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele is standing trial for related matters and other sundry fraud following investigation by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“The commission (EFCC) is investigating Dangote Plc and about 51 other big companies.

“The commission discovered that the allocations were not approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari,” the source claimed.

Consequently, the sources revealed that operatives of the commission stormed the Head office of the Dangote Group of Companies in search of incriminating evidence.

The search was said to have commenced around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale also confirmed the presence of the anti-graft operatives at the location to journalists.

“I can confirm that our men are there, but I can’t comment on the reason for their presence there,” Oyewale said.