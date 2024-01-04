JUST IN: Bello-Koko, Jamoh Retain NPA, NIMASA Jobs As Tinubu Appoints New Maritime Executives

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a move that deviates from the recent trend of sacking agency heads, President Bola Tinubu has kept Bashir Yusuf Jamoh at the helm of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Mohammed Bello-Koko as Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Tinubu strengthened the leadership of both agencies by appointing three new executive directors each in a move that suggests a focus on continuity and confidence in the current maritime heads.

The announcement came via a press release signed by the president’s spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, who revealed the new appointees as follows:

NPA:

Ms. Vivian C. Richard Edet – Executive Director, Finance & Administration

Engr. Olalekan Badmus – Executive Director, Marine & Operations

Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar – Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services

NIMASA:

Mr. Jibril Abba – Executive Director, Maritime Labour & Cabotage Services

Mr. Chudi Offodile – Executive Director, Finance & Administration

Engr. Fatai Taye Adeyemi – Executive Director, Operations

Ngelale added, “The President approves these appointments with the firm belief, after studying their impressive profiles, that the new appointees will expeditiously and efficiently execute on their collective mandate to create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine & Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP while evolving the Nigerian economy into a labour-intensive and inclusive one that creates new opportunity for all Nigerians in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda, under the able guidance of the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola.”

Tinubu’s decision to retain Jamoh and Bello-Koko is a departure from the recent trend of replacing agency heads across various government bodies.

THE WHISTLER reported last month how leadership changes across aviation agencies in the country saw the sacking of the Managing Directors of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), as well as the Directors-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Tinubu had also removed 33 directors in the aviation sector appointed by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.