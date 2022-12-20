Eha-Amufu Massacres: Enugu Govt Summons Emergency Meeting

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh
Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Due to the escalating security concerns at Eha-Amufu communities in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, the state government has convened an emergency meeting.

Our correspodent gathered that the meeting, holding Tuesday at the Government House, Enugu, will have in attendance the chairman of the council, Hon Obiora Obeagu; state commissioner for commerce and industry, and other top government officials from Eha-Amufu; the bishop representing the members of the clergy from Eha-Amufu, and representatives of various communities of the place.

It would be recalled that alleged Fulani herders invaded Eha-Amufu community a few days ago, killing many natives in the process. The attack happened at Eboh community.

The latest attack occurred exactly 10 days after similar ones at Eboh and Umujiovu communities, which claimed over 25 lives.

