Emeka Ihedioha Not Atiku’s Running Mate – Spokesman

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party did not pick former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, as his running mate as being claimed in some media reports.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER on telephone on Thursday, Paul Ibe, spokesman of Atiku Abubakar declared that it was fake news.

“The process is still on. The running mate will be chosen through a robust system.

“The process as important as that will not be subjected to a beer parlour discussion or decision,” he said.

Atiku had emerged as winner of the special convention of the PDP on Saturday and has been embarking on fence mending visits, which has taken him to the Abuja home of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, whom he defeated to a second place at the convention. He had also visited Bukola Saraki, who was also an aspirant.

The latest rumour which Ibe discredited emerged after news report that the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ihedioha, has been pencilled down for consideration.

The media aide to the former governor, A.I.C Akwarandu, confirmed Ihedioha’s status to a journalist stating that, “Ihedioha is not Vice President. Atiku is yet to choose. However, his name is among those being tipped for it, which he has been indifferent about.”

Ihedioha was deputy speaker to one of the defeated presidential aspirants last Saturday, Aminu Tambuwal, who is also the governor of Sokoto State.

Ihedioha was involved in mobilising delegates for Tambuwal who later stepped down for the eventual winner Atiku.

But Ibe said the process to appoint a running mate will be “inclusive and robust” and not through any improper means that will derail the prospect of the party in 2023.