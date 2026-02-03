‘Empty Streets, Locked Markets’ – IPOB Insists Compliance To Sit-At-Home Was Total

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that compliance with its sit-at-home directive across the South-East was total, describing widespread reports of open markets and normal commercial activity as “lies and deliberate propaganda.”

The group stated this on Tuesday in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful insisting streets were deserted and markets shut across the region, particularly in Anambra State, where the sit-at-home was observed in solidarity with traders of the Onitsha Main Market and other markets in the South-East.

“Throughout the early hours of yesterday, there was total compliance with the sit-at-home order,” the group said. “The markets were shut. The streets were empty. This reality was visible across Biafraland and beyond.”

IPOB claimed that the shutdown was so extensive that government institutions were also affected. According to the group, “Government House, Awka, was shut. No schools opened. No banks functioned. Government parastatals were deserted.”

Reacting to reports suggesting that some markets opened for business, IPOB accused the Anambra State Government and its allies of attempting to “manufacture a false narrative” to downplay the level of compliance.

“Yet, in a desperate bid to manufacture a false narrative, a few rented security men and a handful of APGA party chairmen were hastily assembled to pose for BBC cameras—standing beneath visibly locked shops in an otherwise deserted market,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“This was not reporting; it was blatant deception,” the group said.

The group further alleged that media organisations initially showed images of deserted markets but later reversed their reports under pressure.

“Once the scale of compliance became undeniable, a well-oiled and heavily financed propaganda network swung into action,” IPOB stated. “Media platforms that had earlier shown deserted markets suddenly reversed themselves, falsely claiming that shops were open.”

IPOB also questioned what it described as contradictions in the state government’s position, particularly threats reportedly issued by Governor Chukwuma Soludo against traders.

“If, as falsely claimed, the markets were opened, why did Governor Soludo threaten to demolish 10,000 shops?” the group asked. “On one hand, they denied what the eyes could plainly see; on the other, they threatened punishment for an alleged failure to open shops. Their contradiction betrayed their falsehood.”

Advertisement

The separatist group warned that any attempt to intimidate traders or residents could have wider implications for Igbo communities across the country.

“To allow Governor Soludo to intimidate our people into submission would set a dangerous precedent,” IPOB said, adding that such actions could signal that “Igbo homes and businesses can be destroyed at will and without consequences.”

IPOB also clarified that the sit-at-home action was not enforced coercively, stressing that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had previously ended compulsory sit-at-home directives.

“It must be remembered that our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, ended the enforced sit-at-home many years ago,” the statement said. “What is being defended today is not coercion, but dignity, solidarity, and the right of our people to resist intimidation.”

IPOB said the sit-at-home demonstrated unity among the people, insisting that threats and intimidation had failed.

“The message from the people of Biafra is clear and unmistakable: intimidation has lost its power,” the group said. “Truth will prevail over propaganda, and intimidation will never silence a united people,” the group said.