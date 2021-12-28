Enugu Broadcasting Station Gutted By Fire

Some parts of the headquarters of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service at the Independence Layout, Enugu, were Tuesday morning gutted by fire.

The incident reportedly began around 5am and lasted about one hour.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the fire damaged the newsroom, presenters’ office, HD Cameras and a computer laptop.

The general manager of the station, Mr Chukwuma Ogbonna, commended Enugu State Fire Service for promptly responding to the distress call.

He said, “The fire service came on time and saved the station, otherwise I don’t know what could have happened. The firefighters have put out the fire. It didn’t destroy many things, at least we can go on air.”

It was gathered that the store of the station was gutted by fire some years ago. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained despite that the Nigeria Police began investigations into the incident.

Mobile fire service stations were recently launched by the state fire service in conjunction with Enugu East local government area aimed at curtailing fire outbreaks in the state, especially this yuletide.