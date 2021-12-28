How Nigerians Can Boost Productivity In 2022–Expert

The Eloquent Creative is set to host its maiden Clarity Seminar aimed at breaking the circle of indecision through a holistic roadmap to self-discovery.

The Seminar themed ‘How to Find Clarity in 2022’ which is scheduled to hold online on Thursday will provide three key actions that will help attendees get back on track within 48 hours.

The Convener, Mrs Chinonye Okeke who spoke on Tuesday in Abuja, said clarity of purpose is tied to true happiness.

“Many youth are unsure of the right path in life. They chose their path based on what is trendy without considering whether or not it’s meant for them.

“If Nigerians have clarity of purpose, it will reduce unemployment to the barest minimum. This is why coaching new graduates, undergraduates and young people in general is a step in the right direction for our country.”

Clarity coaches use techniques to help clients in getting a clear view of situations.

Highlighting the people that will benefit from the seminar, Okeke said “those who are not sure where their life is going, those who have done so many things and failed? those who despite earning fat sum, still feel empty and unfulfilled, those who feel like they have a big purpose in life, new graduates who are still wondering what to do with their lives and new moms who need to find a new trajectory.”

Participants are to register through the Instagram or Facebook page of The Eloquent Creative.

Okeke, is a certified Clarity Coach who has inspired people seeking clarity about their future or want to move through roadblocks, seen and unseen. She is the founder of ‘The Eloquent Creative’ – writing and coaching company.