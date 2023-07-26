Enugu: Hoodlums Hijacked Traders’ Protest But We Restored Normalcy – Police

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State Police Command says the violence that erupted at Ogbete Main Market today has been controlled.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that traders of the market earlier today embarked on protest following the sealing of their shops by the state government. Gov Peter Mbah had earlier this month declared an end to sit-at-home, and ordered that traders and corporate bodies that did not open on July 24 would have their respective shops and licences revoked.

Sources said during the protest today, some casualties were recorded. According to reports, some traders removed the seal on their shops, forcing the state government’s implementing taskforce to confront them.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a release, said normalcy had been restored.

His release read in part, “Normalcy has been restored at Ogbete Market, Enugu, and its surroundings following the report of protest by some traders over the sealing of their shops by the State government and their attempt to force others, whose shops were not sealed, to close theirs.

“The initial peaceful protest was hijacked and made to become violent. Traders in the market and citizens alike have been pleaded with to remain law-abiding, peaceful and cooperative, while using approved channels to express their grievances.

Advertisement

“A full-scale investigation has been initiated on the orders of the state commissioner of police, while further development, especially as it concerns reports of casualties being circulated, will be communicated as soon as possible.”