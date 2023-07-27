Enugu LP Governorship Aspirant Reacts To Ogbete Killing

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barr Chijioke Edeoga, the guber candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Thursday, called on security agencies to be civil in enforcing the state government’s directive to end the sit-at-home order.

Advertisement

Sit-at-home was launched in the old Eastern Region by the Indigenous People of Biafra in 2021 to pressure the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu is being detained at the custody of the State Services over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

Edeoga was reacting to the alleged killing of at least one trader of Ogbete Main Market when the traders were protesting the sealing of their shops by the state government because they failed to open for businesses on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The state government had two weeks ago ordered that businesses be opened on Monday of this week, adding that it would seal shops and revoke licences of corporate bodies that failed to abide by the order. Most traders of Ogbete Main Market flouted the order, leading to the sealing of 107 shops and two banks. The traders protested Wednesday morning, leading to the death of one of them.

Edeoga tweeted, “This is sad, unfortunate and avoidable.



Human life is sacred and must be treated as such. I call on the security agencies to engage the protesters in a more civil manner.”