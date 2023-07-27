SUBSIDY REMOVAL: FG Warns NLC Against Planned Nationwide Strike

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has warned the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against embarking on its planned nationwide strike action over the removal of fuel subsidy.

The NLC on Wednesday revealed its plan to start a nationwide strike action effective August 2, 2023, after a closed-door meeting with the NLC’s Central Working Committee on Tuesday, July 25.

Reacting to the NLC planned industrial action, the Tinubu-led administration through a statement by the Federal Ministry of Justice on Wednesday, warned that any industrial action embarked upon by the union concerning the removal of fuel subsidy would amount to contempt of court.

The statement was signed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice Permanent, Beatrice Jedy-Agba.

This would be the second time the federal government has issued the NLC a warning restraining it from embarking on a nationwide industrial action since the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that National Industrial Court in Abuja on 5 June, restrained the NLC, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and their affiliates from embarking on strike.

The statement read, “We note with dismay that this latest strike notice is consistent with the inexplicable disdain which the NLC leadership has visited on the authority of the court in recent times following earlier inciting and derogatory remarks made by the NLC President against the court.

“It is, therefore, our minimum expectation that NLC will allow the courts to perform their constitutional roles rather than resorting to self-help and undermining the orders of the court.

“Also, the NLC has submitted to the jurisdiction of the court and is being represented by the reputable law firm of Femi Falana, SAN.

“It is, therefore, our minimum expectation that NLC will allow the courts to perform their constitutional roles rather than resorting to self-help and undermining the orders of the court.”