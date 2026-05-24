Enugu Rangers Clinch Historic Ninth NPFL Title

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Rangers International F.C. have won the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League title after defeating Ikorodu City F.C. 2-1 on Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

The victory secured Rangers’ ninth league crown, drawing them level with Enyimba F.C. as the most successful clubs in the history of the NPFL.

Heading into the final day of the season, the Flying Antelopes needed a win to guarantee the title regardless of results elsewhere, and Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side delivered under pressure in a tense and closely contested encounter.

And that was in a game between Rivers United who were at home to Katsina United. A draw for Rangers would not have been enough as Rivers United defeated Katsina United 3-0 hoping for Rangers to drop points.

Rangers however showed composure and determination throughout the match, overcoming a spirited challenge from Ikorodu City to seal a historic triumph and cap off an impressive campaign.

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The Enugu outfits finished the season with 68 points while Rivers United came second with 67 points.

Both teams will play in the CAF Champions League next season.

The title marks another major achievement for the Enugu-based club, further strengthening their status as one of Nigeria’s most decorated football teams.