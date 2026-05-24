West Ham Relegated From Premier League As Tottenham Survive

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

West Ham United have been relegated from the Premier League after failing to secure the results needed on the final day of the season to avoid the drop, while Tottenham Hotspur preserved their top-flight status with a crucial home victory over Everton.

The Hammers entered their final match against Leeds United in 18th place, two points behind Tottenham, knowing they needed both a win and a Spurs defeat to survive.

West Ham delivered their part of the task with a convincing 3-0 victory over Leeds, but Tottenham’s 1-0 win against Everton ensured they remained in the Premier League due to their superior position and goal difference.

The result ends West Ham’s 14-year stay in the top flight and condemns the London club to Championship football after a difficult campaign marked by inconsistency and poor results against relegation rivals.

West Ham’s fate had effectively been shaped over the course of the 38-game season, with the club unable to climb out of the bottom three before the final weekend despite a late effort to survive.

The club appointed Nuno Espirito Santo in September following the dismissal of Graham Potter after a poor start to the season.

Advertisement

Although there was a brief improvement in performances, West Ham finished the campaign with 10 wins, nine draws and 19 defeats, a record that ultimately proved insufficient to avoid relegation.

The drop represents a major setback for a club that had recently established itself as a regular mid-table Premier League side and enjoyed European success by winning the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023.

Relegation is expected to trigger major decisions regarding the club’s finances, transfer plans and player retention as preparations begin for life in the Championship.

For Tottenham, the victory over Everton brings relief after a turbulent season in which they flirted with what would have been their first relegation from the top flight in four decades.

Despite securing survival, questions remain over the club’s overall campaign, which was disrupted by injuries and inconsistent performances.

Advertisement

Attention will now shift to rebuilding under new manager Roberto De Zerbi ahead of next season.

West Ham will join Burnley and Wolves in the Championship next season.