Enugu Shooting: We’re In Control, Police Assure Residents Of Security

By Chinedu Aroh
Following gunshots in some parts of the Enugu metropolis, Monday, the state police command has urged the residents to go about their normal businesses and remain law-abiding.

The state police command’s public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in a release, said the police operatives had taken over the situation.

He stated that, “Following the alleged cases of sporadic shootings at Topland Amechi-Awkunanaw, snatching and burning of a Toyota Sienna vehicle and a tricycle at Umueze and Agbani axis of Nkanu West LGA of the state by miscreants alleged to be enforcing illegal sit-at-home order, which caused panic within Enugu metropolis in the morning hours of today, 10/01/2022, citizens of Enugu metropolis and the state in general are hereby assured that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, have brought the situation under control.

“Consequently, law-abiding citizens of the state have been enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment, as police and other security operatives have been duly deployed to further thwart the untoward activities of the miscreants in the state.”

THE WHISTLER reported that that the state capital was brought to a standstill Monday morning following gunshots that rocked some parts of the city.

