Era Of Quackery Gone, Newly Elected NIPR President Warns

In line with his vision to reposition the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the newly elected President & Chairman of Governing Council, Dr. Ike Neliaku, has set up five work teams on critical areas of concerns.

This is aimed at turning in ideas that would help the current Institute’s leadership deliver on its mandate.

Speaking after the first Council meeting held in Abuja following the just concluded Conference, Annual General Meeting and Elections, Dr. Neliaku said, the new Governing Council is determined and ready to offer quality service that will launch the Institute into greater fortunes.

The Work Groups consist of Task Teams on: Repositioning of the National Secretariat, Review of Council Committees, Sustainable Sourcrs of Funding NIPR Activities, Compliance to NIPR Act, and NIPR Programmes and Ideas.

The President while decrying the increasing number of quacks in the profession stated that the era of quackery has gone, as the Institute is poised to sanction offenders in accordance with the provisions of the Act that established the NIPR.

“Fortunately, we have Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman (Rtd), as the leader of the Compliance team with responsibilities to review the extent to which public and private organisations comply with the NIPR Act, which prohibits the use of quacks for Public Relations functions in Nigeria”.

He further noted that repositioning of the NIPR Secretariat was a priority and expressed delight that the team led by the Vice President, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, fnipr has the mandate to review the content and implementation status of the 2014 NIPR Corporate Governance and Administrative Restructuring Report (CGARR); and Conduct an audit of the staff of the National Secretariat to produce the current staff disposition list and make recommendations that could enhance staff motivation and other establishment matters.

He informed that the team to review Council Standing Committees is led by ranking Council Member, Dr Sule Yau Sule, while the team on Sustainable Sources of Funding NIPR Activities and Programmes will be led by Council Member Ini Ememobong, .

The NIPR Programmes and Ideas team would be led by the Vice President, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, which has the mandate to Collate the ideas and programmes of G29 members (all 2023 Council election candidates) and harmonise them into a working document that could serve as input to the NIPR Strategic Plan of Action.

This initiative coming barely few days after his election as President has been received by industry experts and the public as a positive sign of a better future for the Institute.

As the new Council awaits formal inauguration by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr. Idris Muhammed, all teams have two weeks to submit their reports, except those of Sustainable Sources of Funding NIPR Activities and Compliance to NIPR Act that have a timeline of one month.