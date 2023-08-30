Leadership Deficit Fuelling Military Coups In African Countries—Experts

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Reactions have trailed the military coup in Gabon where senior military officers in Gabon made a shocking appearance on Gabon 24 national television, announcing they have taken control of the country.

The coup plotters announced on Wednesday, “In the name of the Gabonese people we have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime.”

The coup came after President Ali Bongo Ondimba was announced the winner of the presidential election with 63.27 percent votes.

The Head of Gabonese Election Centre, Michel Bonda further declared that Bongo’s main challenger, Albert Ossa, polled 30.77 per cent to finish second.

Bongo took over from his father, Omar in 2009 after he died as the sitting president.

The family has ruled the central African country for 53 years.

Reacting to the coup, Paul Alaje, Senior Economist and Partner at SPM Professionals said, “There is a general dissatisfaction with African leaders by citizens. Africans have started embracing their past as the ‘future’ they saw was void of development and promises they imagined. Leaders must rethink their approach to office and consequently, reduce greed & corruption”

Eric opined through his Twitter now X handle, @eric_tc24 that, “The only thing that will end coups in Africa is if AU and ECOWAS start considering rigging of elections as a civilian coup, manipulation of constitution by presidents to stay longer than stipulated in the constitution as a civilian coup.

“If they take these actions by politicians as coups and take similar actions as they would if it was a military coup, the military coup will end. Every military coup recently has been as if the people were begging for it. They have all been welcome by the masses. Also, black African nations will start progressing.”