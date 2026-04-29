Ethiopian Airlines Abandons Nigeria Air Project, Expands Routes

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Ethiopian Airlines has officially abandoned the Nigeria Air national carrier project and will instead focus on expanding its independent commercial operations in Nigeria.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, confirmed the development on Wednesday during a press briefing at the ongoing IATA Focus Africa Conference in Addis Ababa.

“I would like to start by saying to the public that the national carrier project no longer exists. That has been abandoned, and it is safe to say so,” Tasew stated.

The Nigeria Air project, which involved a partnership model with Ethiopian Airlines, had faced prolonged controversy, legal disputes, and policy changes. The plan had previously featured a branded aircraft unveiled in Abuja during the tenure of former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika.

Tasew’s remarks effectively signal the end of Ethiopian Airlines’ involvement in the proposed national carrier arrangement.

Despite the development, he stressed that relations with Nigeria remain strong, adding that the airline is instead expanding its own operations in the country.

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“We have been flying from four cities in Nigeria. Previously, we had four flights per week to Nigeria; now that has increased to six every day, and it will increase further,” he said.

He explained that the airline’s strategy has shifted toward commercial partnerships rather than equity participation in national carriers.

“Our relationship with the Nigerian government is very good now, and we would like to have partnerships like commercial agreements with more independent airlines in Nigeria,” he added.

However, Tasew ruled out any further “identity-based” airline partnerships in Nigeria, stating, “Otherwise, we don’t have any intention of having any type of partnership in Nigeria.”

He noted that Ethiopian Airlines remains open to collaboration with other African countries where mutual interest exists, but emphasized that such arrangements cannot be imposed unilaterally.

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Beyond Nigeria, the airline said it is actively pursuing expansion opportunities across the continent, with several African nations reportedly expressing interest in replicating its multi-hub aviation model.