Tinubu Approves Land For Ambassador-Designates In Abuja

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President Bola Tinubu has approved allocation of land in Abuja to ambassadors and high commissioner-designates.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this on Tuesday while receiving the envoys during a courtesy visit led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Ahmed, at his residence in Abuja.

Wike said Tinubu’s decision stemmed from a desire to ensure that Nigeria’s representatives have a permanent stake and a residence in Abuja for when they return for periodic briefings.

“The President believes that most of you do not have a place in Abuja… he will encourage you to see how you will put up where you can stay. Before you leave this morning, each and every one of you should have your form to apply for a land allocation in Abuja,” Wike stated.

The minister also stated that the President’s international engagements seek to boost investor confidence. He urged the diplomats to reinforce the president’s efforts by projecting Nigeria as a viable investment destination.

“Mr President has travelled extensively to attract investment. It is now your responsibility to reinforce that effort by building confidence in Nigeria as a viable destination for investment,” he said.

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He urged the envoys to attract investment into key sectors such as agriculture and waste management, noting that areas like Gwagwalada and Kwali in the FCT have untapped potential.

“There is enormous agricultural potential in areas like Gwagwalada and Kwali, but investment is still limited. We need your support to attract investors and unlock these opportunities,” he said.

Wike disclosed plans to partner with Saudi Arabia and Egypt to boost key sectors, as well as engagement with the European Commission to enhance development cooperation.