NACA Begins HIV Epidemic Control Survey In Anambra

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has charged the Anambra State Technical Team for the 2026 Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance Study (IBBSS) to identify persons living with HIV/AIDS in the state.

The agency also urged the team to ensure access to antiretroviral therapy and achieve significant viral suppression as part of efforts to control the spread of HIV/AIDS in Anambra.

Director-General of NACA, Dr Tope Ilori, gave the charge during the inauguration of the technical team at the 2026 IBBSS state entry meeting held at the Anambra State AIDS Control Agency (ANSACA) in Awka.

Ilori, represented by Mrs Joy Egwuonwu, Principal Programme Officer of NACA, said the survey was aimed at achieving HIV epidemic control in Anambra.

She explained that the IBBSS was a nationally coordinated survey designed to improve the prevention and control of HIV/AIDS in the country.

Advertisement

According to her, the survey will provide reliable data needed to strengthen HIV intervention programmes in the state. Ilori commended Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for appointing Dr Hilary Okeke as Executive Director and Programme Manager of ANSACA, describing him as a vibrant and competent public health expert.

She noted that Anambra was among the 12 states selected for the survey due to recent improvements in the state’s HIV response system.

“Anambra State data on HIV has been very poor, but with the appointment of Dr Okeke, the future is very bright,” she said.

Speaking, Okeke said the survey would focus on key populations, including female sex workers, men who have sex with men and people who inject drugs.

He said the Soludo administration had provided an enabling environment to reduce the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the state. He also assured that the technical team would begin implementation strategies and policies necessary for the successful conduct of the survey.

Advertisement

Also speaking, Mr Chukwuebuka Ejekam, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the West Africa Centre for Public Health and Development, said the IBBSS was targeted at key populations as part of efforts to achieve HIV epidemic control in Nigeria by 2030.

Ejekam said the study, recommended by the World Health Organisation, was expected to be conducted across countries every three to five years. He pledged the organisation’s commitment to support the state government with evidence-based data and programme intelligence to strengthen health interventions in Anambra.