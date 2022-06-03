EXCLUSIVE: Osinachi: Autopsy Did Not Confirm Physical Violence On Late Singer – Report

The autopsy report from the National Hospital, Abuja, has outlined what caused the death of the late gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The medical report, which was exclusively obtained by THE WHISTLER did not support earlier insinuation that Osinachi died from physical abuse by her husband.

The report listed three major findings on the cause of death of the late singer but nothing was mentioned about physical violence to the deceased.

The report dated 21/4/2022 and stamped with the seal of the hospital says “The main findings include generalized organ pallor, bilateral leg swelling, fluid in the sac containing the heart. Tumor deposits in and on the heart, lungs, kidneys. Massively enlarged heart. She also has fluid around the lungs which restrict breathing. Her spleen is enlarged and has signs of infection. There are no marks of violence in her on our examination.”

“I certify that cause of death in my opinion to be : Cardiac Tamponade( serious fluid in the sac containing the heart; tumours in the heart, lungs, kidneys; Septicaemia.”

Septicemia, or sepsis, is the clinical name for blood poisoning by bacteria.

Osinachi’s husband, Peter was arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Wuse Zone 2, on Friday by the lead prosecuting counsel, Mrs Aderonke Imana.

She died on April 8 and many of her colleagues and siblings had alleged that her husband subjected her to domestic violence, leading to her death.

The case filed before the court is on 23 count charges bordering on alleged homicide, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, offensive conduct, isolating his wife from family and friends, forceful ejection, emotional, verbal, psychological abuse, and controlling wife’s access to finance among others.

But he pleaded not guilty to the charges resulting in the court adjourning for trial to June 16.

Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme subsequently remanded him at the Kuje correctional facility pending determination of the case.

The medical report seen by our correspondent was titled “Corona ordinance (Chapter 41), Report of Medical Practitioner”and is part of the evidence upon which Peter will be tried before Justice Justice Njideka K. Nwosu-Iheme.

Describing the deceased body, the report states that she was brought for examination on her “fresh body in personal clothing; she has long braided hair, her eyes are black; on the edge of her feet are numerous fine scarification marks.”

When the court rose on Friday, Peter alleged that his late wife died of cancer.

“I am suffering what I didn’t pass through, what I don’t know. Because I had a problem with my in-laws right from onset,” he said.

Counsel for Peter Nwachukwu, Victor O. Abakpa, also claimed that his client was innocent.

“Surely justice will prevail, the world will come to know the truth. We cannot say more than that.

“You heard he pleaded not guilty, that’s our position for now until the case is proved otherwise,” the lawyer said.