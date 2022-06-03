Akpabio Begs Oyo APC Delegates For Votes, Promises To End Banditry

A former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has visited Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to solicit votes from the 99 delegates from the state ahead of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress.

In a meeting with the delegates and executives of the party in the state on Friday, the presidential aspirant, promised to end banditry and all forms of insecurity in Nigeria if he emerged the President of Nigeria in 2023.

He said he would use job creation as a weapon to tackle insecurity, saying if the youth were engaged in gainful ventures, criminal activities would lose their attractions to them.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom advised the delegates not to vote a wrong person as the candidate of the party. He said the ruling party must not make a mistake in the choice of its flag bearer for the presidential poll.

He said, ” Our country is in dire need of a leadership that will reshape the economy and create jobs for our teeming youths.With job creations, the issue of banditry and other related vices will become a thing of the past.

“As a-two term governor of Akwa Ibom State, the achievements are there as testament to my ability to transform the country, if given the opportunity.

“As a Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, we were able to address the problem of insecurity through the introduction of Amnesty Programme. As at today, the issue of militancy is gradually becoming a thing of the past.

“I am here to solicit votes while I am promising not to let you down.”

He also described the choice of Senator Teslim Folarin, who is the governorship candidate of the APC in the state as a very good one.

He said, “With the emergence of Folarin as the candidate of the party, you have made a right choice He is somebody that I have known for years and I can well attest to his ability.”