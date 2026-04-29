Expert Hails WHO Approval Of Newborn Malaria Drug

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Ikotun Olayemi, President of the Nigeria Biochemistry Practitioners Association, says the recent approval by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of a newborn-specific malaria drug offers major biochemical and public health benefits for Nigeria.

Olayemi made the remarks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, highlighting the importance of the breakthrough ahead of 2026 World Malaria Day.

The World Health Organization recently announced the prequalification of the first malaria treatment developed specifically for newborns and young infants weighing between two and five kilograms marking a significant milestone globally.

He described the development as more than a new medicine noting it represented a shift toward precision medicine in infectious disease management tailored specifically for neonates who required specialised dosing considerations.

Olayemi said effective adoption in countries like Nigeria could significantly reduce early life malaria deaths among newborns but warned poor implementation might limit access and impact across vulnerable populations nationwide.

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He explained that previously newborns faced risks of overdose toxicity and poor pharmacokinetic outcomes because malaria treatments were designed for older children affecting immature organs such as the liver significantly.

The new therapy he said offered safer treatment options for newborns representing a major advancement while also opening opportunities for Nigerian biochemists to engage in drug monitoring and metabolism research activities.

He added that the development created pathways for further exploration of natural medicinal supplements and plant based adjuncts that could complement conventional malaria treatment especially within African neonatal populations.

Olayemi urged WHO to collaborate with the Nigerian government to ensure affordable distribution and availability of the drug across rural clinics primary healthcare centres and biochemistry practice facilities nationwide.

He also called for expanded training support for biochemists pharmacists and clinicians focusing on neonatal drug metabolism and appropriate dosing protocols to ensure safe and effective administration across healthcare settings.

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According to him the association considers the drug scientifically sound and potentially lifesaving for neonates in malaria endemic regions urging continuous research pharmacovigilance and population specific evaluation to maximise its benefits.