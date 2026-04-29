Abbey Ukpukpen Joins Abi/Yakurr Reps Race, Picks APC Forms

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Hon. Abbey Awara Ukpukpen has formally joined the race for the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives after obtaining the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression-of-interest forms ahead of the 2027 general election.

“I dedicate these forms to God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. El Roi, the God of my journey,” she stated shortly after picking the forms at the APC secretariat on Wednesday.

Ukpukpen is not new to the legislature. She won the 2018 Obudu State Constituency bye-election and served as a member of the 8th Cross River State House of Assembly.

She subsequently served as Special Adviser on Gender to the Cross River State Government. The role brought her close to the women and girls she had always said she wanted to serve.

She is also respected within APC circles. The Cross River chapter of the party recently commended her work in the 2023 presidential campaign through the Grassroots Independent Campaign Council. She has joined the “Prince is Coming 2027” movement in Ikom to mobilise support for Governor Bassey Otu’s second term bid.

She holds a degree in Environmental Protection and Resource Management from the University of Calabar and attended Federal Government Girls College, Calabar.