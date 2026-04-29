Nigerian Leaders Behind Growing Cybercrime Among Youths

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Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has warned that Nigeria is facing a deep moral and systemic crisis following claims by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, that about six out of every 10 university students are involved in internet fraud.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Obi said the allegation, if accurate, reflects not just a crime problem but a broader failure of values, leadership, and institutional accountability in the country.

Obi’s comments come amid growing concern raised by the EFCC over rising cybercrime among undergraduates.

The anti-graft agency had earlier warned that a significant number of students were involved in internet fraud, describing the trend as a national security threat and calling for urgent reforms in university governance and accountability systems.

Obi in his statement says the development should not be dismissed, stressing that it raises urgent questions about role models, governance, and the moral direction of young Nigerians.

“The worrisome statement by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that 6 out of every 10 Nigerian university students are involved in ‘419’ is deeply troubling and must not be taken lightly,” Obi said.

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He warned that Nigeria, with an estimated 2 to 2.5 million university students, would be confronting a serious national emergency if such figures translate to reality.

“If indeed about 60 percent of them, roughly 1.4 million young people, are involved in fraud, then we are not just facing a crime issue; we are confronting a serious moral and systemic failure,” he said.

Obi linked the alleged trend to what he described as weakened value systems in society, arguing that young people often mirror the conduct they observe from leadership and public institutions.

“When a system appears to reward wrongdoing, when integrity is not upheld, and when those in leadership are associated with allegations of forgery and dishonesty without consequence, it sends a dangerous message,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor said the situation reflects a broader collapse of moral values and called for urgent national reflection and reforms.

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He added, “Nigeria must now examine itself. This is not about condemning our young people. It is about accepting that leadership sets the tone.”

Obi stressed the need to rebuild integrity in governance and public life, insisting that accountability must be enforced without bias to restore public trust.

“If we do not demonstrate integrity at the top, we cannot expect it at the bottom,” he said.

He concluded that Nigeria must prioritise rebuilding its value system and creating an environment that rewards honesty, discipline, and hard work.