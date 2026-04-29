Malaria Prevalence Drops To 9.9% In Enugu State, Says Commissioner

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The prevalence of malaria among children under five years old in Enugu State has dropped to 9.9 per cent, according to the state Health Commissioner, Prof George Ugwu.

Ugwu said the feat was achieved through sustained interventions and expanded healthcare access across the state. He spoke during his briefing to mark the 2026 World Malaria Day celebration in Enugu.

According to him, malaria remains among the dreaded diseases worldwide, adding that it constituted a serious threat in Nigeria, particularly to children under five and pregnant women.

Quoting him, “Malaria remains a severe public health challenge in Nigeria, Enugu State inclusive. It continues to be a leading cause of illnesses and deaths, particularly among children under five and pregnant women. Between 2015 and 2021, malaria parasite prevalence among children under five in Enugu rose from 10.5 per cent to 24 per cent, higher than the national average, which informed an urgent intervention necessary.”

He said as a result of the challenge, the state initiated strategic interventions, including free diagnostics, treatment, prevention tools, and expanded community-based programmes.

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In his words, “We have achieved a remarkable reduction in prevalence to 9.9% in 2025. This shows that progress is possible when government, partners, and communities work together.” He commended development partners, including ECEWS, Jhpiego, WHO, UNICEF, and the media for their support in strengthening malaria response efforts across the state.

Prof Ugwu however cautioned that the feat was being threatened by extreme weather events, insecurity, humanitarian emergencies, economic pressures, and growing resistance to anti-malarial drugs and insecticides. He said, “We must therefore act with urgency and determination to sustain and accelerate our progress.”

Speaking on the 2026 World Malaria Day, with the theme, “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must”, the health commissioner stated that Enugu State “has the tools, science, vaccines, diagnostics, and proven interventions needed to eliminate the disease”.

According to him, “For the first time in history, the tools, science and strategies to eliminate malaria are within our reach. We have the capacity, vaccines, diagnostics, and proven interventions to make elimination possible. We must act decisively to prevent resurgence because malaria does not wait. When interventions slow, malaria resurges rapidly and lives are lost.”

He advised residents of the state to adopt preventive measures, such as sleeping under insecticide-treated nets, indoor residual spraying, elimination of stagnant water, early testing, and completion of treatment to consolidate the efforts of the state government.

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He said Gov Peter Mbah had made malaria elimination a top priority, with major investments in free malaria testing and treatment across hundreds of health facilities, equitable access to rapid diagnostic testing and first-line therapies, stronger data systems, and integration of malaria services into primary healthcare.

He also announced the enrolment of 1,000 pregnant women into the state Universal Health Insurance Scheme as part of this year’s commemoration of the World Malaria Day. He said the enrolment would protect mothers and babies.

THE WHISTLER reports that activities lined up for the celebration include road walk, free test-and-treatment outreaches in five selected communities, and a high-level consultative grand finale at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, on April 30.

Our correspondent reports that malaria is caused by anopheles mosquitoes.