Family Crisis In Abia Community As Woman Accuses In-laws Of Abducting Her Children

The Abia State Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is looking into a case of alleged child abduction. Mrs. Blessing Emelogu, a widow, claims her in-laws forcefully took away her two children, Chizaram (11) and Chidera (9), following her husband’s death.

According to the Ministry’s Commissioner, Mrs. Ngozi Blessing Felix, a viral video showed Mrs. Emelogu in distress, accusing her in-laws from Amachara community (Umuahia South LGA) of abducting the children.

The Emelogu family, however, denies the accusation. Mr. Enyinnaya Emelogu and other family members claim Mrs. Emelogu relocated to Abuja after her husband’s death, leaving the children behind in Umuahia. They allege she only visited occasionally and expressed fear of living in the family-provided accommodation.

The Ministry facilitated a meeting at the palace of the Amachara community’s traditional ruler, Eze Akpunku Iheuwa. During the meeting, the Emelogu family stated they provided financial and housing support after the burial. They claim Mrs. Emelogu agreed to move closer to Umuahia but later left without explanation.

Mr. Christian Emelogu, a family representative, expressed his disappointment.

Narrating the incident during the meeting, Mr Christian Emelogu said, “After the burial of her husband, we the family during a meeting, advised her to relocate closer home to Umuahia so that she and the children will be around her husband’s family members.

“She agreed and asked to be allowed to travel to her birthplace at Lekwesi in Umunneochi LGA to inform her brothers of our directives.

“It baffles me how she did not appreciate the good care given to her and the kids but turned back to tell the world that we forcefully took over the children,” he said.

The Ministry is conducting a thorough investigation. An agreement has been reached for Mrs. Emelogu to regain custody in August 2024, contingent on signing an undertaking to ensure their responsible upbringing.