NLC Sacks Abure’s NWC, Replacement To Be Done In Three Month

The national convention that returned Julius Abure as Labor Party National Chairman and his National Working Committee (NWC) back to office has been nullified by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

In the interim, the stakeholders said the congress will set up a transition committee to oversee the affairs of the party in three months.

Earlier, THE WHISTLER reported that the NLC alleged that intruders were sabotaging the LP 2027 presidential chances through its members.

However, at the end of the meeting of the stakeholders om Monday, it was resolved that a forensic audit of LP in line with the demand of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, following allegations of corruption, forgery and fraud would be conducted.

The resolutions read, “Owing to the current vacuum in the leadership of the Labour Party, the NLC Political Commission consequent on its status in the Constitution of the Labour Party as a registered trustee of the Labour Party, a status that was further buttressed by a Federal High Court consent judgment delivered on March 20, 2018 by Justice Gabriel Kolawole, moved for an immediate constitution of a transition committee with a mandate to set up structures at national, state, local government and ward level for the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention of the Labour Party.

“The stakeholders meeting passed a vote of no-confidence on the purported Labour Party national convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State and regards as inconsequential the leadership that claims to have emerged from the illegal Nnewi Convention. INEC and all relevant security organisations are hereby notified and should be officially written immediately to recognise the transition committee as the interim leadership of LP pending the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention

“The committee once constituted should fully take over the secretariats of the Labour Party all over Nigeria and shall immediately set up an assets recovery process of all the properties of the Labour Party.

“The committee shall also ensure that all the cases of fraud, impersonation and forgery of government documents pending against a few discredited former officers of the Labour Party are forensically audited and culprits are diligently prosecuted as demanded by the leader of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi. Unfortunately, the actions of these few dishonourable characters have splashed mud on the white satin of the Labour Party.

“Under the foregoing, the committee shall within three months of its constitution ensure the conduct of an inclusive national convention of the party starting from ward congresses to local government congresses to state congresses culminating in an all-inclusive and expansive national convention in Abuja.

“Finally, we reiterate that the Labour Party is a Party for all Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious, regional, social and economic orientation or status.”

Recall that the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said the NWC cannot be intimidated by the NLC stakeholders while referring to the meeting as a jamboree by drama boys, illegal and outcome a nullity.