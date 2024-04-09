Intruders Sabotaging Our Chances In The 2027 Presidential Election—NLC

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Political Commission Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku on Monday alleged that the crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) and NLC is stirred by intruders.

Ndubuaku decried that the LP has been reduced to a vehicle, for the sole purpose of contesting elections.

THE WHISTLER had reported that a stakeholders meeting between the NLC and LP will be held today to decide the fate of the party in regards to Julius Abure’s re-election as LP National Chairman.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting attended by THE WHISTLER in Abuja on Monday, Ndubuaku said, “The Nigerian Labour Congress, through its political commission, has made several efforts to realign successive leadership of the Labour Party to the lay of fidelity to the ideology of the party.

“Unfortunately, again, these commissions have met with a lot of resistance from successive leadership of the Labour Party. It has left the political commission of the NLC amidst the interests of many of those who have presented themselves as the leaders of the Labour Party.

“This has also established the need for all lovers of popular democracy, good governance, and political accountability, qualities that are exemplified by Mr. Peter Obi who was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, to rally around the NLC political commission as he takes determined steps to recover and reposition the labour party.

“A lot of the things that are happening in the labour party are engineered from outside”.

Ndubuaku assured that the sole purpose of the stakeholder’s forum was to restrategize ahead of future elections in the country.

He added, “Arising from this meeting, we must make decisions that will deliver an all-inclusive and expansive national convention of the Labour Party.

“Most crucially, we must make decisions on mass mobilization of Nigerian workers and people into the labour party, as a conscious duty making decisions of democracy and winning elections.”

He reiterated that invitations were extended to all the relevant organizations and individuals who, by the reason of their formal positions and contributions to the LP, are qualified as stakeholders to charge a course forward for the party.

Weighing in on the issue at the event, a former NLC president, Mr Abdulwaheed Oma, lauded the importance of strengthening the party to become a reckoning force.

“We are not happy with what is happening in the Labour Party, the struggle did not start today, but we will restrategize,” Oma said