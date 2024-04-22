FCCPC Shuts Chinese Supermarket Over Discriminatory Practices

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Summons Officials To Appear At Commission’s Headquarters On Wednesday

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed up an Abuja-based Chinese supermarket situated at the China General Chamber of Commerce over alleged discriminatory practices.

The FCCPC officials stormed the premises of the supermarket on Monday, and shut the supermarket in the process.

The commission’s officials sealed up the place after interrogating Nigerian workers at the supermarket.

Earlier on Sunday, Nigerians had expressed outrage over a discriminatory policy implemented by the Chinese Supermarket which restricted entry exclusively to its citizens and barred Nigerians.

The facility manager of the complex Shaibu Sanusi confirmed that Nigerians from outside the complex do not shop but Nigerians within can access it.

Speaking while on enforcement exercise at the premises of the supermarket by Royal Estate by Airport road in Abuja on Monday, the Director for Surveillance and Investigation, Boladale Adeyinka said the mission of the commission is response to the video that went viral when consumers particularly Nigerian consumers, were allegedly being discriminated by been denied access into a supermarket located in Nigeria here in Abuja.

She said, “The essence of the surveillance and investigation that we conducted today is to verify the allegations and the content of that viral video.

“On arrival, we noticed that the supermarket which is right behind me, was sealed and padlocked externally. Inquiries have shown that yes, as this morning this supermarket was open and people were here. CCTV footage also shows that in the morning, two vehicles departed from these very premises allegedly containing the owner of the supermarket, whom we have been able to identify by name and we have our contact details.

“Now the summons of course since she’s not around and the place is locked, is to serve notice on her to appear before the federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission by Wednesday 11 am Wednesday 20/24 of April 2024 by 11 am.”