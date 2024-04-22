State Police: Speaker Abbas Raises Concerns Over Potential Abuse Of State Police By Governors

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Monday at the National Dialogue raised some concerns on possible abuse and mismanagement of the State Police for personal gains.

Abbas, who urged stakeholders to provide a framework that would dispel the fear of abuse of state police by governors, said that there was need to proceed with caution as some Nigerians continue to express fears over the establishment of state police.

Advertisement

He said, “We must proceed with caution. There is a palpable fear among our citizens, a fear of potential tyranny and the misuse of police powers if control is devolved to the State level.”

“These concerns are not unfounded and must be addressed frontally, without bias or sentiments.”

“This emphasises the need for robust frameworks that ensure accountability, transparency, and equitable service delivery across all States.”

“Equally important are setting stringent national standards, establishing oversight bodies, and involving communities in the policing process.”

Advertisement

He said, most Nigerians agreed on the need to reform policing, and that is where the consensus ends, adding that there was no agreement on how best to proceed with the reform.

He added that there was no best policing model for Nigeria yet, adding that “we must recognise that no one-size-fits-all solution exists.”

According to him, Nigeria’s diversity, with over 300 ethnic groups and a range of geographic, economic, and social conditions, requires a policing model that is adaptable and sensitive to local contexts.

“As we explore the models of state policing that have been successful in other nations, we must be judicious in adapting these frameworks to fit our unique Nigerian context,” he said.