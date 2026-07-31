FCT Council Chairman Appoints Special Assistant On Dance

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Hon. Danjuma Samuel Shekwolo, has appointed Ibrahim Danladi as Special Assistant on Dance.

According to an appointment letter dated July 13, 2026, the appointment takes immediate effect.

The letter, referenced KAC/CHM/30/VOL.1, obtained by THE WHISTLER on Friday, stated that Danladi’s appointment was in recognition of his “selflessness, hard work, dedication, and contribution to the development of Kuje Area Council.”

The council chairman expressed confidence that the appointee would justify the confidence reposed in him by diligently discharging the responsibilities of the office.

“With pleasure, I wish to inform you that you have been appointed as Special Assistant (Dance) with immediate effect,” the letter read.

It added, “Your appointment is in recognition of your selflessness, hard work, dedication, and contribution to the development of Kuje Area Council. It is hoped that you will live up to expectation in the discharge of your responsibility.”

The appointment letter concluded with a congratulatory message signed by Shekwolo in his capacity as Executive Chairman of the Kuje Area Council.

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The creation of the position of Special Assistant on Dance has attracted public attention, coming at a time when many Nigerians have continued to raise concerns over the growing number of political appointments at different levels of government amid the country’s economic challenges.