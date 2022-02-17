FCT Minister Calls For Dialysis Subsidy As Redeemed Church Unveils Centre

Ahead of the World kidney Day on March 2, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has unveiled the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at Wuse District Hospital, Abuja.

During the unveiling done by the the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Thursday, she said the new centre is part of efforts at boosting healthcare delivery in the territory.

In response to the rising incidence of chronic kidney cases, Aliyu advocated for subsidised dialysis sessions for patients, stating that kidney diseases, when detected early could be managed and corrected.

According to NigerianPrice, an online resource for current prices of services in the country, kidney dialysis in Nigeria on an average costs between N20,000-N30,000 per session.

This figure would amount to between N80,000-N120,000 per week and N340,000-N400,000 per month depending on the number of sessions per week.

She however called on Nigerian Association of Nephrology and other health stakeholders to intensify public enlightenment on lifestyle changes as well as control of orthodox and traditional drug abuse to prevent and control kidney and other non-communicable diseases.

“March 2 of every year is World Kidney Day and this allows for awareness creation and free testing for early detection of kidney disease, especially in clients with hypertension and diabetes.

“Weight, urea, electrolytes, creatinine and cholesterol level checks, with evaluation of proteins in urine, among others, are additional tests necessary for early detection of kidney disease,” she said.

Earlier, the Intercontinental Overseer, Christian Social Responsibility of the church, Pastor Iluyomade, said that the Abuja dialysis cantre would be the 20th in the series of specialised medical interventions donated by the church.

Iluyomade further stated that, till date, the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre had donated 37 dialysis machines in Nigeria.

He added that the centre had conducted more than 30,000 subsidized and free dialysis sessions and partnered with other agencies to carry out six kidney transplant for free.

“In 2021, the foundation donated a full-fledged dialysis centre to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Shagamu, from which 106 patients had benefitted.”