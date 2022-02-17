Gov Ortom Vows To Deal With Perpetrators Of Fish Pond Crisis In Makurdi

Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Thursday, condemned the violent clash between the Tiv and Jukun communities in Makurdi river side over ownership of fish ponds.

The governor, who received briefings on the matter from security agents and the chairman of Makurdi Local Government, Mr Tony Dyegeh, called on the two communities to cease hostilities without delay.

Our correspondent gathered that scores of people were reportedly inflicted with severe injuries from the violent clash on Wednesday over the ownership of fish ponds in Wurukun area of Makurdi.

The traditional ruler of the community is said to have fled after his home was set ablaze by the youths.

Many houses were also burnt during the clash, a source said.

To that end, Ortom directed the security operatives to take control of the area and do all that ‘is needed to arrest the perpetrators of the mayhem’.

He said, “The perpetrators of this violent clash that has led to several injuries and property destroyed must be brought to book.

“We cannot tolerate a situation where people take laws into their hands.

“No matter the amount of anger in a man’s mind, the resort to violence cannot be a solution. Resort to self-help can only aggravate the situation.

“There are many legitimate channels to resolve disputes. No one should take the law into his hands.”

The governor said the state government would bring the ‘full weight of the law on anybody or community that perpetuates violence and disrupt the peace of the land henceforth’.

He urged the people to be law-abiding, and assured them that the government would continue to create a conducive atmosphere for everyone to carry out their legitimate businesses in the state.