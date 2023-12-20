FCTA Earmarks N13.1bn For School Projects In 2024

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved a budget of N13.1 billion for school enhancements, including the construction of 108 classrooms, toilet facilities and furniture in primary and secondary schools across the six area councils of the FCT in 2024.

Dr. Danlami Hayyo, the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Education Secretariat, unveiled the plans during the end of year media briefing in Abuja.

He highlighted various completed projects from the previous year, such as the construction of classrooms, toilets, boreholes, fences, administration blocks, and laboratories, alongside the expansion of department offices and digital literacy programmes

“The minister of FCT who has been described as Mr. Project, approved new constructions, renovations or rehabilitation, provision of furniture and construction of toilets in FCT secondary and primary schools to the tune of over N13 billion,” Hayyo said, adding that the FCTA also constructed 108 classrooms and rehabilitated 277 others in 2023.

He stated that during the period, 64 ventilated improved pit (VIP) toilets, 11 boreholes, seven school fences, one administration block, and one laboratory were constructed.

Also, four laboratories, four administrative blocks, three boreholes, and a girls’ hostel were rehabilitated within the year.

“We also expanded the Zonal Offices of the Department of Quality Assurance from seven to 12 and repaired eight utility vehicles for effective monitoring and evaluation.

“Also, a 150-capacity hall and digital literacy programme were inaugurated in Abuja Municipal Area Council, Bwari and Kuje Area Councils, while laboratories and books for libraries were provided to schools,” he said.

Hayyo further disclosed that the secretariat completed construction of a 600-capacity Computer-Based Test Centre at the College of Education, Zuba.

“We will continue to provide classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and recreational spaces to nurture well-rounded, successful students and ensure the efficacy of the educational delivery system,” he added.

According to him, a collaboration with European and UNESCO led to the training of 6,042 girls and women in accelerated literacy.

“Free CBT training was also conducted for 1,268 youths while 199 out-of-school children and 55 women were trained on shoemaking, paint production, decorations, hijab making, snacks and traditional henna skill acquisition.

“Similarly, 70 women were trained in digital entrepreneurship in partnership with Dream Divas Touch, while 30 youths were equally trained in web application design”, he said.