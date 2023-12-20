Two Inmates Recaptured After Escape From Katsina Correctional Centre
The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Katsina State Command, has recaptured two inmates who escaped from a medium security custodial centre in the state.
The command’s spokesperson, ASC Najibullah Idris, disclosed this on Wednesday.
The two inmates had escaped from custody on October 17, 2023. A search operation was launched in collaboration with sister security agencies which led to the arrest of one of the fugitives, Ibrahim Muhammad Lawal, known as Abba Kala.
Further deployment of e-tracking mechanisms and extensive intelligence gathering led to the apprehension of the second escapee, Musa Isah, in Kaduna metropolis on December 19, 2023.
The NCoS Controller-General, Haliru Nababa, lauded the team’s efforts and reiterated commitment to safeguarding all custodial centres in the country