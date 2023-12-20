Two Inmates Recaptured After Escape From Katsina Correctional Centre

Nigeria
By Justina SIMON
File Photo: Internet

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Katsina State Command, has recaptured two inmates who escaped from a medium security custodial centre in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, ASC Najibullah Idris, disclosed this on Wednesday.

RELATED
Nigeria

NCoS Re-Arrests Fleeing Katsina Prison Inmate

Nigeria

DSS Battles Prison Officials To Re-arrest Emefiele Against Court Order

Advertisement

The two inmates had escaped from custody on October 17, 2023. A search operation was launched in collaboration with sister security agencies which led to the arrest of one of the fugitives, Ibrahim Muhammad Lawal, known as Abba Kala.

Further deployment of e-tracking mechanisms and extensive intelligence gathering led to the apprehension of the second escapee, Musa Isah, in Kaduna metropolis on December 19, 2023.

The NCoS Controller-General, Haliru Nababa, lauded the team’s efforts and reiterated commitment to safeguarding all custodial centres in the country

Leave a comment

Advertisement