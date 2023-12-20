Two Inmates Recaptured After Escape From Katsina Correctional Centre

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Katsina State Command, has recaptured two inmates who escaped from a medium security custodial centre in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, ASC Najibullah Idris, disclosed this on Wednesday.

The two inmates had escaped from custody on October 17, 2023. A search operation was launched in collaboration with sister security agencies which led to the arrest of one of the fugitives, Ibrahim Muhammad Lawal, known as Abba Kala.

Further deployment of e-tracking mechanisms and extensive intelligence gathering led to the apprehension of the second escapee, Musa Isah, in Kaduna metropolis on December 19, 2023.

The NCoS Controller-General, Haliru Nababa, lauded the team’s efforts and reiterated commitment to safeguarding all custodial centres in the country