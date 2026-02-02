Fela’s Legacy Is Not Up For Debate, Says Yeni Kuti

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Yeni Kuti, daughter of late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has criticised the growing culture of comparing contemporary Nigerian artists with her father, saying such debates misunderstand legacy and greatness.

She made the remarks during an interview on Arise News, where she urged musicians, critics, and fans to focus on present-day peers rather than drawing constant parallels with cultural icons who have already cemented their place in history.

According to Yeni, Fela’s enduring relevance nearly three decades after his death should be viewed as evidence of his impact, not as a benchmark to diminish today’s artists.

She noted that repeated comparisons often distract from meaningful conversations about creativity, originality, and progress within the current music scene.

“If you’re still talking about him 29 years after his death and you are comparing, you are comparing yourself with someone who has been gone 29 years,” she said.

Yeni argued that such comparisons do little to advance the industry and instead reduce the true meaning of greatness and legacy.

Advertisement

She urged artists to measure their success against their contemporaries, stressing that every generation faces different realities, challenges and opportunities.

“Compare yourself with your peers and leave him. Leave our legends alone,” she added.

Yeni further emphasised that Nigeria is rich in musical legends whose contributions laid the foundation for the country’s cultural identity.

She called for greater respect for those pioneers, saying their work should be celebrated rather than used as a tool for rivalry.

The Afrobeat icon Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, who died in 1997, remains one of Africa’s most influential musicians, known globally for his music, activism, and outspoken criticism of bad governance.

Advertisement

Yeni’s comments have sparked renewed discussion online about how Nigeria honours its legends while allowing contemporary artists the space to define their own paths.